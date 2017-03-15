English
HomeAsiaNews

Philippines internet access jumps 27% to 60M

15 MAR 2017

The number of Filipinos with access to the internet rose 27 per cent year-on-year to 60 million or 58 per cent of the population at end-the end of January, according a report by Hootsuite and UK-based consultancy We are Social.

Active mobile social users jumped 32 per cent from a year earlier to 54 million. The report said Filipinos spend an average of four hours and seventeen minutes a day on social media sites including Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter.

The share of web traffic consumed via mobile phones increased 31 per cent year-on-year to 38 per cent at end-January, while the percentage accessed on laptops and desktops fell 13 per cent to 56 per cent. Just 6 per cent of traffic came from tablets, down 7 per cent from a year earlier.

Data was derived from details of active monthly users from social media companies.

The Philippines, with a population of 103 million, saw its mobile subscriber base rise 9 per cent over the past year to 129.4 million at end-January.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

