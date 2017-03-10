English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Philippines approves national broadband plan

10 MAR 2017

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte approved a plan to build a national broadband network, which will be primarily used to host a government portal.

The president said he wants to accelerate the deployment of fibre-optic cables and wireless technologies to improve internet speeds across the country, particularly in underserved rural areas, CNN Philippines reported. The plan is for the government portal to be a one-stop shop for services for citizens.

While the National Broadband Plan (NBP) has not been finalised, cost estimates range from PHP70 billion to PHP200 billion ($1.4 billion to $4 billion). Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Rodolfo Salalima expects the cost to be at the lower end of the range.

DICT, after an initial public consultation last year, published a working draft of the NBP on its website and is inviting comments until 24 March. Once DICT finalises the plan it will conduct a feasibility study in Q2, which will give the government a better idea of how much the network will cost and how it can pay for it.

The plan to deploy a nationwide broadband network was initiated in 2007 by the Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo administration but was canceled after allegations of corruption.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Philippines operators lift LTE speeds in Q4

PLDT aims to expand fibre coverage 80% through 2017

Globe Telecom 2016 profit falls despite subs, data gains
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association