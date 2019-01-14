 Philippine operators urged to back home working act - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Philippine operators urged to back home working act

14 JAN 2019

The Philippines’ ICT agency called on telecoms operators to raise their game to provide more reliable internet connections for workers, after the government passed new regulations allowing employees to work from home.

In a statement, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) welcomed the new law, signed last week by president Rodrigo Duterte, as “game-changing labour policy”.

“The ball is now in the telcos’ court to gear up for the possible increase of demand for faster and more reliable internet connection,” said DICT acting secretary Eliseo Rio.

The new act, allowing private sector employees to work from home or an alternative workplace by using ICT, is designed to help ease traffic congestion in major cities as it will formalise telecommuting.

“It is high time to adopt policies that promote ICT solutions to our daily problems such as traffic, and the telcos must embrace their role in these initiatives and see it as opportunities,” Rio added.

In 2018, the Japan International Cooperation Agency reported the Philippine economy loses around PHP3.5 billion ($67 million) due to traffic congestion, which could rise to PHP5.4 billion by 2035 if no interventions are made.

Telco support
Rio recognises the success of the work-from-home scheme will depend on the quality of internet connectivity, a factor the government is pushing to improve.

“The government is upping the ante when it comes to investing on ICT projects. We expect the telcos to do the same,” he said.

The Philippines will have three major players after the regulator in November 2018 awarded consortium Mislatel a mobile licence. It will join incumbents Globe Telecom and PLDT’s Smart Communications, which have 99.8 per cent share of mobile connections.

Also included in the new law is a call for three-year telecommuting pilot programmes to be set up in select industries to allow the labour department to determine the pros and cons of working outside the office, Phil Star reported.

The department is expected to draft guidelines to ensure the “fair treatment” of telecommuting employees.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT, Alibaba heads discuss future ICT blueprint

Uber rolls out traffic tool for city planners

SK Telecom unveils new growth strategy to hit $91B valuation
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association