 Pakistan operators cough up millions to keep licences - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Pakistan operators cough up millions to keep licences

06 SEP 2019

Jazz and Telenor Pakistan each paid the government half of a controversial mobile licence renewal fee, as part of goodwill payment of close to $450 million to avoid service disruption.

The operators, which are suing the government for increasing the renewal fee to $450 million, offered to pay under protest two weeks ago after the high court requested they make “token payments” to indicate they are serious about reaching a solution with the government, The Express Tribune reported.

In a statement, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) said both operators deposited $224.6 million apiece, partial payments which bring them into compliance with an order from the Islamabad High Court.

The PTA claims the renewal fee is in line with the price of spectrum sold in the most recent auctions and threatened to suspend the licences if the companies failed to make the payments by 21 August.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Pakistan breaks operating licence deadlock

Operator deals lift edotco Pakistan presence

Nepal Telecom hit with $181M licence renewal fee
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association