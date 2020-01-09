Pakistan grants Jazz, Zong 5G trial licences - Mobile World Live

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued six-month 5G test licences to mobile operators Jazz and Zong, allowing them to conduct limited trials on a non-commercial basis.

PTA allocated spectrum in the 2.6GHz band with Jazz, the market leader by subscribers, and third-ranked Zong already commencing trials, local media reported.

In June 2019, PTA published a framework for 5G testing and development to pave the way for trials to start this year.

The Pakistan government hasn’t announced when it will grant the necessary regulatory approvals for the commercial launch of 5G services, but the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication recently set up an advisory committee to define the terms for an auction of compatible spectrum.

Representatives from the IT Ministry, PTA, Prime Minister’s office, Frequency Allocation Board and the country’s four mobile operators will sit on the committee.