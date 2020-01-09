 Pakistan grants Jazz, Zong 5G trial licences - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Pakistan grants Jazz, Zong 5G trial licences

09 JAN 2020

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued six-month 5G test licences to mobile operators Jazz and Zong, allowing them to conduct limited trials on a non-commercial basis.

PTA allocated spectrum in the 2.6GHz band with Jazz, the market leader by subscribers, and third-ranked Zong already commencing trials, local media reported.

In June 2019, PTA published a framework for 5G testing and development to pave the way for trials to start this year.

The Pakistan government hasn’t announced when it will grant the necessary regulatory approvals for the commercial launch of 5G services, but the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication recently set up an advisory committee to define the terms for an auction of compatible spectrum.

Representatives from the IT Ministry, PTA, Prime Minister’s office, Frequency Allocation Board and the country’s four mobile operators will sit on the committee.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

India opens 5G trials to all vendors

Malaysia gears up for 5G demos across 6 states

Docomo, Nokia connect factory robots in 5G trials
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association