Pakistan breaks operating licence deadlock - Mobile World Live

HomeAsiaNews

Pakistan breaks operating licence deadlock

08 MAY 2019

The Pakistan government renewed the spectrum licences of the country’s three largest mobile operators for an estimated $1.37 billion, Business Recorder reported.

Market leader Jazz and Telenor Pakistan each will pay $450 million for 15-year licences in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands, while China Mobile-owned Zong will pay $470 million.

After months of delays, the country’s cabinet approved a proposal submitted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to renew various spectrum licences, which were originally issued in 2004 and expire this year.

Telenor Pakistan and Jazz last week petitioned the high court in Islamabad to take action against the PTA regarding delays in finalising a licence renewal policy. The companies reportedly sought an injunction to enable them to continue operating after their licences expire on 25 May.

Jazz, which started the renewal process more than two years ago, said in a statement it “seeks to ensure that existing spectrum licence continues until equitable and fair renewal terms and conditions are finalised”, TechJuice wrote.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

