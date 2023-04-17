 Optus widens retail footprint in WA - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Optus widens retail footprint in WA

17 APR 2023

Optus moved to boost its retail presence in Western Australia (WA), unveiling a partnership with consumer electronics retailer Retravision to feature the operator’s offering at its 19 stores in the coming months.

Paul O’Neill, Optus GM for WA, noted the partnership is an important part of the operator’s commitment to give people in the area a choice of network provider, with a particular focus on regional communities.

“With continued investment into our network and infrastructure in regional WA, it’s important these communities have access to range of products and services Optus offer [sic]”.

Singtel-owned Optus has about 350 branded retail outlets. Rival Telstra owns 67 directly, with another 166 branded shops run by independent licensees and 104 operated by Vita Group.

GSMA Intelligence data showed Optus as the second-largest mobile player in Australia with 10.6 million connections at end-March, compared with 17.5 million for Telstra.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

