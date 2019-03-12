Optus targets rural Queensland in coverage scheme - Mobile World Live

Optus, the second largest mobile operator in Australia, switched on 17 new mobile sites in rural and remote parts of Queensland, as part of a government programme to fill black spots

Its latest tower deployment is co-located on an NBN Co. site and was initiated in the second round of the government’s scheme. Optus’ move added coverage to the town of Maidenwell and the surrounding area for the first time, it stated.

Andrew Sheridan, Optus VP of regulatory and public affairs, said: “Enabling new sites like this across regional Queensland is made possible by our partnership with the federal and state governments. We are grateful for their investment in the mobile black spot programme, as it creates opportunities for us to be responsive to communities where coverage is most needed.”

In November 2018 the operator announced plans to invest AUD23.6 million ($16.7 million) to deploy 40 additional network sites in South Australia by the end of this month.