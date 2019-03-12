 Optus targets rural Queensland in coverage scheme - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Optus targets rural Queensland in coverage scheme

12 MAR 2019

Optus, the second largest mobile operator in Australia, switched on 17 new mobile sites in rural and remote parts of Queensland, as part of a government programme to fill black spots

Its latest tower deployment is co-located on an NBN Co. site and was initiated in the second round of the government’s scheme. Optus’ move added coverage to the town of Maidenwell and the surrounding area for the first time, it stated.

Andrew Sheridan, Optus VP of regulatory and public affairs, said: “Enabling new sites like this across regional Queensland is made possible by our partnership with the federal and state governments. We are grateful for their investment in the mobile black spot programme, as it creates opportunities for us to be responsive to communities where coverage is most needed.”

In November 2018 the operator announced plans to invest AUD23.6 million ($16.7 million) to deploy 40 additional network sites in South Australia by the end of this month.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

