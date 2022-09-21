 Optus taps local partner for space push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Optus taps local partner for space push

21 SEP 2022

Optus forged an agreement with Australian start-up Space Machines Company (SMC) to develop new space capabilities covering the manufacture and delivery of on-orbit servicing of spacecraft from the nation.

In a statement, the companies explained they will combine SMC’s expertise in spacecraft manufacture, transport and servicing with Optus’ experience as a satellite owner to provide civil and defence applications over the short to medium term.

Ben White, MD of wholesale, satellite and strategy at Optus, stated the companies will provide the “public and private sector with an option to not only operate satellites from Australia, but now build them within our own borders”.

He added the work will make “space more accessible than ever before” for Australians.

SMC CEO Rajat Kulshrestha argued “logistics and orbital services are the new drivers in space innovation”.

“We want to see Australia not only have this sovereign capability, but to be a leader in the technology and services being deployed.”

The company provides orbital logistics and services to commercial and government clients.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telstra fends-off 5G competition scrutiny

Singtel plays down Optus listing rumours

Singtel hands Optus Enterprise more autonomy
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association