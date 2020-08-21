 Optus simplifies reporting of network problems - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Optus simplifies reporting of network problems

21 AUG 2020

Australia-based operator Optus developed a tool to make it easier for customers to report network problems and for service teams to investigate in real time.

Users can identify network problems including congestion or an outage using a map. Charles Weiser, head of customer experience, said the Network Experience Maps can transform customer experience, by allowing them to report where a problem is occurring and opt-in to SMS or email alerts updating them about the issue.

“To continue delivering our customers the best experience, we want to make sure any issues with our mobile network are resolved as soon as possible, and through Network Experience Maps we can now do this in real time.”

Weiser added it designed the platform to be simple for customers to navigate, with the aim of “bringing our mobile network closer to them”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

