Optus simplifies reporting of network problems - Mobile World Live

Australia-based operator Optus developed a tool to make it easier for customers to report network problems and for service teams to investigate in real time.

Users can identify network problems including congestion or an outage using a map. Charles Weiser, head of customer experience, said the Network Experience Maps can transform customer experience, by allowing them to report where a problem is occurring and opt-in to SMS or email alerts updating them about the issue.

“To continue delivering our customers the best experience, we want to make sure any issues with our mobile network are resolved as soon as possible, and through Network Experience Maps we can now do this in real time.”

Weiser added it designed the platform to be simple for customers to navigate, with the aim of “bringing our mobile network closer to them”.