 Optus pushes to overhaul tower rules for 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Optus pushes to overhaul tower rules for 5G

08 APR 2019

Optus, the second largest mobile operator in Australia, urged the government to streamline regulations for deploying telecoms towers to prepare for the rollout of 5G networks, which require more base stations and small cells than existing networks.

In a discussion paper released 5 April, the Singtel-owned company called for the country’s three layers of government supervising mobile tower deployments to simplify the rules into “a consistent, uniform national scheme” which would make deploying 5G networks faster, ZD.net reported.

The publication quoted Optus VP of regulatory and public affairs Andrew Sheridan as saying: “Current deployment rules are governed by multiple tiers of governments, each with differing compensation schemes, zoning and installation exemptions.”

Sheridan noted the current rules don’t address some of the practical issues required for the mass deployment of 5G small cells.

Optus, with a 32 per cent market share by subscribers, also wants to be able to add small cells to existing infrastructure by making “necessary minor and safe modifications”, ZD.net said.

In its report, Optus noted RANs will require changes including densification and a shift from macro- to small-cells to unlock the “full benefits of 5G”, ZD.net wrote.

The operator estimated the shorter range of 5G spectrum and the higher capacity means networks will require as many as ten-times more sites in dense urban areas.

In late January the operator detailed plans to begin connecting its first 5G customers through a fixed wireless access service, with three live sites in Canberra and Sydney. Optus said at the time it planned to light 12,000 sites across the country over the next year.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

South Korea earmarks $26B for 5G initiatives

Blog: What caused the dip in Huawei carrier business?

Korea operators grab global attention with consumer 5G tariffs
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association