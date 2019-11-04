Optus pitches into 5G with mobile, home services - Mobile World Live

Optus became the second operator in Australia to launch a live 5G offering, delivering mobile and fixed wireless access (FWA) services to consumers in six major cities.

In a statement, CEO Allen Lew (pictured) pitched the network as a game changer, adding the operator expects significant customer growth as “our 5G network expands”.

Services are initially available in Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth. Mobile users have a choice of three compatible handsets, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 5G, and the Oppo Reno 5G. FWA access is delivered on a Nokia gateway.

Lew said more than 200 customers signed up to its Optus 5G Home service, with average downlink rates at peak times (between 7pm and 11pm) of 164Mb/s and top speeds of 400Mb/s. The monthly price is NZD70 ($45.06).

He said in June 2020 it will launch 4K ultra-HD live football content on Optus Sport, allowing FWA customers to watch selected games from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, the Champions League and the English Premier League.

Optus said it had upgraded 290 base stations to enable its 5G services, with aims to deploy 1,200 sites by March 2020.

In late January the operator detailed plans to begin connecting its first 5G customers through an FWA service, with three live sites in Canberra and Sydney.

Rival Telstra began offering 5G services in May.