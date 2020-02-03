 Optus pays price for spam law breaches - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Optus pays price for spam law breaches

03 FEB 2020

Australian authorities hit the country’s second-largest operator, Optus, with a record fine for breaching spam laws.

An investigation by Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) found between 1 June and 4 December 2018, Optus sent marketing SMS and emails to consumers after they had unsubscribed. The regulator also said the operator emailed billing notices which did not include an unsubscribe link.

ACMA issued an AUD$504,000 ($337,496) fine, which chair Nerida O’Loughlin said was the second-largest infringement notice paid to the regulator and the largest for spamming: “It reflects the seriousness of breaches made by Optus and its failure to honour its customers’ wishes to unsubscribe, in some cases on multiple occasions.”

The regulator accepted a court-enforceable effort from Optus to help ensure future compliance with the spam act, with the operator committing to appoint an independent consultant to review its systems, policies and procedures for compliance.

O’Loughlin said: “The undertaking should significantly reduce the risk of ongoing non-compliance, however, the ACMA will be actively monitoring Optus’ compliance with its commitments,” warning if they are not met, the regulator “will consider court action”.

Optus also committed to report all identified non-compliance for the term of the undertaking.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

