 Optus, Nokia claim mmWave 5G speed record - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Optus, Nokia claim mmWave 5G speed record

07 APR 2021

Australia-based operator Optus and Finnish vendor Nokia claimed a record aggregate site throughput after hitting download rates of 10Gb/s using 800MHz of mmWave spectrum at a live 5G site in Brisbane.

The vendor stated the demonstration employed its AirScale Radio equipment and showcased the capabilities of mmWave 5G and the benefits of adding it to 4G sites.

Lambo Kanagaratnam, MD of networks at Optus, said the operator had “taken an exciting step towards unlocking the massive potential” of mmWave 5G in delivering services to “consumers, enterprises and industries”.

He noted reaching the 10Gb/s rate per site is a crucial step in Optus’ 5G development and validates the progress made with the technology in conjunction with Nokia.

Nokia head of Oceania Anna Wills said the demo shows the potential of mmWave deployments “at a time when connectivity and capacity are so crucial”.

Australia will auction 2.4GHz of 26GHz spectrum across 27 geographic blocks later this month. The mmWave auction is first time high-band 5G spectrum will be made available in the country.

Optus launched a dual-band 5G network in Sydney on the 2300MHz and 3500MHz bands in early 2020.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Nokia plans 5G lab at Sydney university

Nokia bags 5G order from Globe Telecom

Singtel CEO points to recovery despite earnings drop
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association