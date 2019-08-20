 Optus, Myriota partner to boost rural IoT coverage - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Optus, Myriota partner to boost rural IoT coverage

20 AUG 2019

Australia’s mobile operator Optus teamed up with Myriota, a provider of direct-to-orbit nanosatellite technology, to offer connectivity for IoT devices and applications in remote areas of the country.

In a statement, Optus said the agreement will enable low-cost, long battery life connectivity for millions of devices across a wide variety of industries.

Myriota CEO and co-founder, Alex Grant (pictured, left), said remote connectivity has long been the missing piece of the puzzle for IoT across industries like logistics and farming, noting: “By combining Optus’ national networks with our nanosatellite capability, we are able to help solve connectivity issues being faced in regional Australia”.

Grant said satellite connectivity previously was not available or affordable for businesses with remote assets, but nanosatellites are providing a more attainable and affordable solution.

Myriota secured $15 million in Series A funding in 2018 from companies including Singtel Innov8, the venture capital arm of Optus’ parent company Singtel.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel profit dives as mobile declines continue

Vodafone Australia admits to misleading consumers

Singtel growth stalls on weak mobile performance
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Mobile Mix: Samsung sizes up

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association