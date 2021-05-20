 Optus lights first mmWave sites - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Optus lights first mmWave sites

20 MAY 2021

Australia-based Optus turned on its first 5G mmWave sites in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane using the 800MHz of 26GHz spectrum acquired in an auction last month.

The new sites cover four locations in Sydney, and one each in Melbourne and Brisbane: Optus stated more will be added in the coming weeks.

Lambo Kanagaratnam, MD of networks, said it has been testing the new band for “many months”, adding “mmWave is set to blow current mobile and home internet speeds out of the water, with the potential for multi-gigabit speeds which is much faster than what Australians are used to getting today”.

Optus has more than 1,200 total 5G sites including the mmWave sites, and more than 1 million compatible devices on its network.

Matt Williams, MD of marketing and revenue, said “demand from our customers for 5G capable devices has surged in recent months, with eight out of ten handsets” sold compatible with the technology.

Optus secured mmWave licences in 116 blocks across the country for AUD226.2 million ($175.6 million) in the country’s first auction of the spectrum.

The operator launched a dual-band 5G network in Sydney on the 2300MHz and 3500MHz bands in early 2020.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel warns of loss on impairment charges

Rakuten Mobile losses widen on capex surge

ICT business gains fuel SKT revenue
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association