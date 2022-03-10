 Optus lights first 5G site in Tasmania - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Optus lights first 5G site in Tasmania

10 MAR 2022

Australian operator Optus expanded its 5G service footprint to the state of Tasmania using the 1800MHz and 2100MHz spectrum bands, turning on the first of nine base stations in the city of Hobart.

Optus stated the remaining eight sites will be switched on by June, adding the dual-band set-up using Ericsson’s 4G and 5G integrated radio units allows it to introduce the wide coverage and high-capacity service in areas where 3.5GHz spectrum is unavailable.

The operator also said it introduced mmWave to the Australian state for the first time.

Optus VP of networks Lambo Kanagaratnam explained it started with Hobart but understands customers across the state are “eager to connect” and is looking at opportunities to deploy the technology more broadly.

Martin Wiktorin, Ericsson’s head of Global Customer Unit for Singtel (Optus’ parent company), explained the implementation of FDD extends the coverage footprint over a wider area, allowing more customers to take advantage of the fast speeds and low-latency required for 5G use cases including cloud gaming and video streaming.

Optus launched a dual-band 5G network in Sydney in early 2020 on the 2300MHz and 3500MHz bands, and in May 2021 turned on its first sites using mmWave spectrum in three cities.

Meanwhile, Optus announced last week it turned on satellite small cell sites at Bark Hut Inn and Edith Falls in the Northern Territory as part of a government Mobile Black Spot Programme.

Under the initiative, some 998 base stations have gone live, including 22 in the Northern Territory.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China 5G connection growth continues

Chunghwa, Ericsson switch on network at wind farm

Ex Google CEO Schmidt blasts US 5G efforts
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association