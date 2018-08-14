English
HomeAsiaNews

Optus invests $31M to boost Tasmania coverage

14 AUG 2018

Optus, the second-largest mobile operator in Australia, announced it deployed 37 mobile sites across Tasmania in the year to end-July, increasing the number of sites in the state by 25 per cent to 151.

The operator said it invested AUD42.2 million ($30.7 million) in the network to improve call quality and download speeds across Hobart, Launceston, Devonport and Tasmania’s east coast.

Optus CEO Allen Lew said: “Tasmania is a priority state for Optus. In July last year we committed to building 35 new sites by July 2019. I’m proud to say we’ve delivered on that target as well as an extra two locations in just 12 months.”

The operator plans to invest an additional AUD4.5 million to build another eight sites by March 2019 in the state, an island south of Melbourne.

“With its breathtaking scenery and rugged landscape, Tasmania can be a challenging location to provide mobile coverage,” Lew noted.

Meanwhile, the Australian Department of Health awarded the operator a deal worth AUD6 million to consolidate its telecoms products and services under a single service agreement.

The three-year agreement covers WAN and a range of other services, including mobile and voice, to the department’s 5,000 users.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

