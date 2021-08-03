 Optus highlights dual-connectivity gains - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Optus highlights dual-connectivity gains

03 AUG 2021

Optus claimed a first in Australia after partnering with Ericsson and MediaTek to showcase New Radio (NR) dual connectivity technology aggregating mid-band assets with mmWave spectrum simultaneously.

In a statement, the operator explained a demonstration in Sydney highlighted the benefits of using spectrum in the 3.5GHz and 26GHz bands to extend 5G coverage over a greater distance, while significantly boosting average peak data rates.

Optus expects to add the capability, which features MediaTek’s M80 5G modem, and Ericsson’s RAN basebands and 5G radios, across its 5G network later this year as commercial mmWave devices become available.

Lambo Kanagaratnam, MD of networks at Optus, stated it was important the operator explored “innovative ways to amplify our 5G technology assets so that our customers receive the best and fastest” network.

“The demonstration of NR Dual connectivity aggregation is another significant technology milestone that will help us meet this goal.”

Martin Wiktorin, Ericsson’s head of Global Customer Unit Singtel, added the higher speeds and capacity enabled by NR dual connectivity technology will enable operators to “meet increasing network demands from consumers”, with the demonstration paving the way “for the next generation of 5G use cases for consumers, including gaming and immersive media”.

Optus last month achieved peak download speeds of 4.5GB/s in a live commercial network environment using newly acquired mmWave spectrum. It turned on its first 5G 26GHz sites in three cities in May using the 800MHz of spectrum acquired in an auction in April.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

