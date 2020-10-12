 Optus gives MVNOs 5G access - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Optus gives MVNOs 5G access

12 OCT 2020

Australian operator Optus claimed to be the first in the nation to offer MVNOs access to its 5G network, with Sydney-headquartered SpinTel  leading the way.

Optus counts more than 20 wholesale customers on its books, including Circles.Life, Dodo Services, Truphone and Virgin Mobile.

In a statement Ben White, Optus’ MD of wholesale, satellite and strategy, said access to its 5G network “opens a whole new world of opportunity for our wholesale partners”.

“This offer provides our partners with choice and further flexibility to innovate, grow their mobile operations and enable new products, while leveraging Optus’ 4G and 5G network capabilities.”

The operator launched a dual-band 5G network in Sydney in February using the 2300MHz and 3500MHz bands. In its MVNO announcement, it explained more than 900 sites had now been enabled with 5G, although Tasmania and the Northern Territory were not yet covered.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Chunghwa taps Nokia for 5G small cells

Telstra claims 5G population coverage tops 40%

Singapore operators partner on 5G skills training
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thriving Africa

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association