Optus gives MVNOs 5G access - Mobile World Live

Australian operator Optus claimed to be the first in the nation to offer MVNOs access to its 5G network, with Sydney-headquartered SpinTel leading the way.

Optus counts more than 20 wholesale customers on its books, including Circles.Life, Dodo Services, Truphone and Virgin Mobile.

In a statement Ben White, Optus’ MD of wholesale, satellite and strategy, said access to its 5G network “opens a whole new world of opportunity for our wholesale partners”.

“This offer provides our partners with choice and further flexibility to innovate, grow their mobile operations and enable new products, while leveraging Optus’ 4G and 5G network capabilities.”

The operator launched a dual-band 5G network in Sydney in February using the 2300MHz and 3500MHz bands. In its MVNO announcement, it explained more than 900 sites had now been enabled with 5G, although Tasmania and the Northern Territory were not yet covered.