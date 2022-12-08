 Optus eyes energy cuts with Ericsson RAN upgrade - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Optus eyes energy cuts with Ericsson RAN upgrade

08 DEC 2022

Australian operator Optus targeted substantial energy savings in its RAN by deploying Ericsson’s latest radios and baseband equipment, highlighting a planned network upgrade is vital to its commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 25 per cent by 2025.

In a statement, the operator estimated an equipment refresh could reduce energy consumption by up to 25 per cent. Optus added it is looking for additional per-site power savings with the rollout of intelligent energy-saving software features.

Ericsson’s upgraded RAN offering features new-generation radios and basebands and a lighter design than its prior equipment. It was first deployed at a site in Sydney.

Optus plans to upgrade sites across its network, resulting in energy savings of about 40kWh per day when coupled with new software features.

Lambo Kanagaratnam, VP of Networks at Optus, explained the new RAN will play “a critical role in not only the sustainable growth of our 4G and 5G network, but also in contributing” to its sustainability commitment to reduce emissions.

He added the company is planning for 100 per cent of its electricity requirements to be generated by renewable energy sources by end-2025.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

