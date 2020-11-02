 Optus enters MVNO market with Amaysim purchase - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Optus enters MVNO market with Amaysim purchase

02 NOV 2020

Optus agreed to take over Australia’s largest MVNO Amaysim for AUD250 million ($174.9 million) and launched a new digital brand called Gomo, targeting customers looking for simple plans and low-cost services.

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, Optus CEO, stated the moves are designed to disrupt the MVNO market and offer greater choice for value-seeking customers.

She noted Optus doesn’t offer any sub-brands in the growing MVNO segment: “That’s why we are so excited to extend our reach and appeal by adding Australia’s largest and most successful MVNO brand, Amaysim, and a new digital brand, Gomo, to our line-up.”

Optus will acquire the shares of Amaysim’s mobile holding company and its customer base of 1.19 million subscribers.

The deal, which includes three other MVNOs under the Vaya, Jeenee and Ovo brands, is subject to standard completion conditions, including approval from Amaysim’s board. It will remain a standalone brand.

Amaysim uses Optus’ network for its MVNO offering. Peter O’Connell, founder and CEO of the virtual operator, said he believes this relationship means it is well-placed to look after Amaysim’s customers and take the growth of the business to the next level.

Optus’ parent Singtel was reported to have explored an acquisition of Amaysim in 2018.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Optus gives MVNOs 5G access

Optus simplifies reporting of network problems

Telstra sues Optus over mobile network quality claims
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association