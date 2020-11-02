Optus enters MVNO market with Amaysim purchase - Mobile World Live

Optus agreed to take over Australia’s largest MVNO Amaysim for AUD250 million ($174.9 million) and launched a new digital brand called Gomo, targeting customers looking for simple plans and low-cost services.

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, Optus CEO, stated the moves are designed to disrupt the MVNO market and offer greater choice for value-seeking customers.

She noted Optus doesn’t offer any sub-brands in the growing MVNO segment: “That’s why we are so excited to extend our reach and appeal by adding Australia’s largest and most successful MVNO brand, Amaysim, and a new digital brand, Gomo, to our line-up.”

Optus will acquire the shares of Amaysim’s mobile holding company and its customer base of 1.19 million subscribers.

The deal, which includes three other MVNOs under the Vaya, Jeenee and Ovo brands, is subject to standard completion conditions, including approval from Amaysim’s board. It will remain a standalone brand.

Amaysim uses Optus’ network for its MVNO offering. Peter O’Connell, founder and CEO of the virtual operator, said he believes this relationship means it is well-placed to look after Amaysim’s customers and take the growth of the business to the next level.

Optus’ parent Singtel was reported to have explored an acquisition of Amaysim in 2018.