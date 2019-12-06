Optus deputy CEO to take helm - Mobile World Live

Singtel, the parent company of Optus, lined up the Australian operator’s deputy CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as the replacement for long-serving CEO Allen Lew, who is being moved up the management pecking order in April 2020.

In a statement, Singtel said Bayer Rosmarin will also join the Singtel management committee, praising achievements including accelerating improvements in customer experience and driving market share growth for Optus’ consumer business.

Singtel group CEO Chua Sock Koong said the deputy CEO brings a unique blend of technology, commercial and management expertise from a career spanning financial services, management consulting and the Silicon Valley tech sector.

Prior to joining Singtel in March 2019, Bayer Rosmarin was group executive of institutional banking and markets at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Lew will take on the newly-created role of CEO for group strategy and business development, along with country chief officer of Thailand. He will continue as chairman of the executive committee of AIS in Thailand.

He was appointed CEO of Optus in 2014, after holding a range of senior management roles including CEO of the Digital Life unit and COO at AIS since joining Singtel in 1980.