 Optus deploys Docomo Digital subscription platform - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Optus deploys Docomo Digital subscription platform

18 AUG 2021

Optus moved to simplify customers’ management of third-party OTT content by deploying a subscription management service co-developed by Docomo Digital.

In a statement, Optus’ head of TV and content Corin Dimopoulos explained the SubHub service aims to simplify the user experience by enabling customers to securely pay for subscriptions as part of their monthly mobile phone or broadband bills.

SubHub features a number of promotions on Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited and Calm this month, with more to be offered soon.

Optus TV, content and product development VP Clive Dickens used a separate, related statement to note the platform includes complimentary trial content subscriptions for customers, who can also earn discounts of up to 10 per cent when they bundle multiple paid content services.

In Docomo Digital’s announcement, CCO Jonathan Bennett explained Optus is developing next-generation digital services and the Japan-headquartered company’s SaaS platform provides “analytics, reporting and fraud prevention”.

Docomo Digital is a global provider of online payment platforms including direct carrier billing for mobile operators and merchants.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Australia operator complaints drop

Singtel maintains 5G, digital focus as Covid cases rise

Australia sets caps for 5G spectrum auction
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association