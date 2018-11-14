English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Optus beefs up rural coverage in South Australia

14 NOV 2018

Optus set out plans to invest a further AUD23.6 million ($17 million) to improve network coverage and data rates in South Australia by end-March 2019.

The second-largest operator in the country announced it will deploy 40 additional network sites in the region, building on the installation of more than 70 sites at a cost of AUD45 million over the past 12 months.

Optus CEO Allen Lew (pictured) said half of the new sites will “sit within a regional or rural location”.

The latest sites will be spread throughout the state, covering major transport corridors, tourist areas and regional towns, the operator said. Its plan also includes six sites which are part of a federal and state government initiative to eliminate mobile black spots.

Australia’s government last month opened a fourth round of the programme and released the guidelines designed to improve mobile coverage in rural and remote regions. In June, it committed AUD25 million in a new round of funding for the scheme.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

ACCC gets tough over operator unlimited claims

Vodafone trial brings 4G to remote Australia

Singtel mulls move on Australia MVNO
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association