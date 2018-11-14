Optus beefs up rural coverage in South Australia

Optus set out plans to invest a further AUD23.6 million ($17 million) to improve network coverage and data rates in South Australia by end-March 2019.

The second-largest operator in the country announced it will deploy 40 additional network sites in the region, building on the installation of more than 70 sites at a cost of AUD45 million over the past 12 months.

Optus CEO Allen Lew (pictured) said half of the new sites will “sit within a regional or rural location”.

The latest sites will be spread throughout the state, covering major transport corridors, tourist areas and regional towns, the operator said. Its plan also includes six sites which are part of a federal and state government initiative to eliminate mobile black spots.

Australia’s government last month opened a fourth round of the programme and released the guidelines designed to improve mobile coverage in rural and remote regions. In June, it committed AUD25 million in a new round of funding for the scheme.