English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Optus awards Nokia 5-year managed network deal

16 JAN 2018

Optus, the second largest mobile operator in Australia, awarded Finland-based Nokia a five-year deal to manage its network infrastructure, operations and field maintenance.

As part of the contract, Nokia and Optus will jointly develop a network operations centre, which is designed to build on global best practices and tap local talent to deliver higher performance networks, the vendor said in a statement.

Nokia explained it will provide network operations and software services, and deploy robotics, artificial intelligence and automation to help Optus standardise and scale its operations, while the vendor’s field service unit will manage the operator’s mobile base station equipment and facilities.

Friedrich Trawoeger, head of managed services at Nokia, said: “We are pleased to work with Optus to help them use automation and other network management tools to further enhance the customer experience, operational capability and quality.”

Nokia said it holds more than 200 mobile and fixed managed services contracts across the world, with two-thirds being multi-vendor networks.

Optus held a 31 per cent market share and closed 2017 with 4G connections accounting for 63 per cent its total user base of 9.9 million, data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Australian telcos look to future with 3.4GHz buys

Optus facing court action over NBN claims

Optus pressured to compensate NBN users
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association