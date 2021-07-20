 Optus, Akamai partner to boost enterprise IoT security - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Optus, Akamai partner to boost enterprise IoT security

20 JUL 2021

Optus teamed with Akamai Technologies to introduce a self-service IoT platform, providing enterprises secure internet and VPN systems to simplify management of applications and devices.

The operator issued a statement explaining IoTFlex is built on Akamai’s Intelligent Edge platform and covers deployment of private networks and IoT with the aim of reducing time to market and operational costs, and improving efficiency.

Optus Enterprise VP of product innovation Deon Liebenberg said seamless connectivity is critical for organisations deploying IoT projects and with “the proliferation of IoT and 5G devices available, security is paramount for enterprises”.

Liebenberg added the platform gives enterprises visibility and control when managing their IoT devices, applications and data, and ensures their security on its network by working to eliminate exposure to cyberattacks on the public internet.

The platform uses Akamai Security and Personalisation Services Secure IoT suite and real-time intelligence to keep IoT deployments safe and secure.

Vijay Kolli, regional VP for enterprise Asia Pacific at Akamai, said IoTFlex reinforces the companies’ “joint commitment to delivering world-class protection for Australian businesses as cyberthreats continue to evolve”.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

