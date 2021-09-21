Optus 5G powers electricity grid inspections via drone

Optus detailed plans to work with a Sydney-based start-up to trial use of AI, drone technology and ultra-HD cameras running on its 5G network to monitor the power grid of a major electricity provider, with the aim of improving reliability and worker safety.

It stated it is collaborating with Unleash Live and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to carry out real-time fault inspections of Endeavour Energy’s electricity grid, with the initial trial running in parts of New South Wales.

The AUD648,000 ($471,140) 12-month project is due to begin this month and is being funded by an Australian government 5G innovation initiative.

Optus explained the scheme aims to identify where preventative maintenance is needed to improve network safety and avoid unplanned power outages.

Video recorded with cameras on drones and utility vehicles will be streamed in real time over 5G to Unleash Live’s system, which is hosted on an AWS cloud-based platform.

Endeavour Energy chief customer and strategy officer Leanne Pickering said “we are accelerating the transition to a modern grid”.

Its electricity distribution network spans 47,000 kilometres of power lines and 500,000 poles.

Optus Enterprise MD Chris Mitchell thanked the government for the critical role in “expediting the use of 5G innovation in Australia”.