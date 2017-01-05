Oppo boosts smartphone capacity in Indonesia

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo Electronics nearly doubled its production capacity in Indonesia after completing a factory upgrade last month, the Jakarta Globe reported.

Oppo, which saw smartphone sales in the country increase about 40 per cent last year, boosted its monthly capacity from 800,000 to 1.5 million units.

Indonesia Oppo representative Aryo Meidianto told the newspaper its phones gained popularity for their “selfie-optimised” features. He didn’t disclose the number of smartphones sold last year. The company introduced eight models last year, down from 12 in 2015.

Oppo was ranked second in smartphone shipments in Q3 with a 17 per cent share by research company IDC. Samsung was the market leader with a 32 per cent share, and Asus was third with just over an 8 per cent share.

Smartphone shipments in Indonesia edged up 4 per cent year-on-year in Q3 with 4G models accounting for 68 per cent of the total, figures from IDC show.

Oppo started production at a factory in Tangerang, Banten, in 2015 to comply with newly introduced 30 per cent local content requirements on 4G handsets.

In addition to serving the local market, Aryo said it is looking into exporting to neighbouring Timor Leste, the Globe reported.