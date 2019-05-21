Ooredoo names experienced exec as Myanmar chief - Mobile World Live

Ooredoo appointeed Rajeev Sethi as CEO of its mobile operations in Myanmar.

Sethi, whose last appointment was COO of Airtel Africa, replaces Vikram Sinha who took the helm at Ooredoo Myanmar in August 2017.

In a statement, Ooredoo said Sethi (pictured, left) has more than 15 years experience in the telecom sector with several multinational companies, including Grameenphone in Bangladesh where he was CEO.

He also held leadership roles at Uninor India, Vodafone India, HP and Hutchison Telecom in India.

Ooredoo Myanmar is the third-largest mobile operator in the country with an 18 per cent market share by subscribers, Q1 data from GSMA Intelligence showed.

LTE subscribers accounted for 73 per cent of its total sub base of nearly 11 million at end-March.