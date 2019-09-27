 Ooredoo Myanmar, ZTE demo 5G use cases - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Ooredoo Myanmar, ZTE demo 5G use cases

27 SEP 2019

Ooredoo Myanmar teamed with Chinese vendor ZTE to demonstrate a range of use cases on a trial 5G network using the 3.5GHz and 2.6GHz bands, moves it stated would boost the country’s digital transformation.

Peak download rates of 1.75Gb/s were achieved during demonstrations of services including a drone-based monitoring system involving streaming HD videos and images to enable remote inspection services.

Also highlighted was an immersive VR set-up, offering views from multiple camera angles without buffering.

In a statement, Ooredoo Myanmar CEO Rajeev Sethi said the demonstrations highlight the strides it is making to help transform the nation: “We are excited to provide our customers with new experiences and an exciting view into the future of Myanmar with 5G in partnership with ZTE.”

The operator, the third-largest in Myanmar with a 19 per cent share by mobile subscribers, hosted the showcase in the city of Yangon with officials from the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Mytel, the fourth-largest mobile operator in Myanmar, was the first in the nation to conduct 5G trials, hitting peak download speeds of 1.6Gb/s using the 3.5GHz band.

It is taking a steady approach to its commercial launch, planning to only make the move once it deploys sufficient infrastructure.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

KT 5G data usage soars, network quality recovers

Digi, Maxis wade cautiously into 5G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association