Ooredoo Myanmar, ZTE demo 5G use cases - Mobile World Live

Ooredoo Myanmar teamed with Chinese vendor ZTE to demonstrate a range of use cases on a trial 5G network using the 3.5GHz and 2.6GHz bands, moves it stated would boost the country’s digital transformation.

Peak download rates of 1.75Gb/s were achieved during demonstrations of services including a drone-based monitoring system involving streaming HD videos and images to enable remote inspection services.

Also highlighted was an immersive VR set-up, offering views from multiple camera angles without buffering.

In a statement, Ooredoo Myanmar CEO Rajeev Sethi said the demonstrations highlight the strides it is making to help transform the nation: “We are excited to provide our customers with new experiences and an exciting view into the future of Myanmar with 5G in partnership with ZTE.”

The operator, the third-largest in Myanmar with a 19 per cent share by mobile subscribers, hosted the showcase in the city of Yangon with officials from the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Mytel, the fourth-largest mobile operator in Myanmar, was the first in the nation to conduct 5G trials, hitting peak download speeds of 1.6Gb/s using the 3.5GHz band.

It is taking a steady approach to its commercial launch, planning to only make the move once it deploys sufficient infrastructure.