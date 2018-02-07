Ooredoo Myanmar takes 4G to 67% of townships

Ooredoo Myanmar, the nation’s third largest mobile operator, announced it expanded 4G coverage to 200 localities or two-thirds of the country’s townships.

The operator had a 19 per cent market share at end-2017, with 10.2 million mobile connections, data from GSMA Intelligence showed. It is the 4G leader with 66 per cent of its user base on LTE plans.

Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al Thani, Ooredoo group CEO, said: “We are on a mission to enable customers across our footprint to access and enjoy the internet, and enhance their digital experience. Through our network modernisation programme, we have brought 4G+ services to our customers in Myanmar, allowing individuals and businesses to take advantage of the host of new opportunities that faster internet can bring.”

Vikram Sinha, CEO of Ooredoo Myanmar (pictured), said: “We have big plans for 2018 and are working hard for network upgrades.”

In November 2017 the operator announced plans to upgrade its 4G network and expand coverage to reach nearly 30 per cent of the population by the end of the year. The upgrade used a combination of carrier aggregation, 4×4 MIMO, 256 QAM and Licence Assisted Access (LAA) technology to boost theoretical peak download speeds to 500Mb/s at selected locations.