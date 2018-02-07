English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Ooredoo Myanmar takes 4G to 67% of townships

07 FEB 2018

Ooredoo Myanmar, the nation’s third largest mobile operator, announced it expanded 4G coverage to 200 localities or two-thirds of the country’s townships.

The operator had a 19 per cent market share at end-2017, with 10.2 million mobile connections, data from GSMA Intelligence showed. It is the 4G leader with 66 per cent of its user base on LTE plans.

Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al Thani, Ooredoo group CEO, said: “We are on a mission to enable customers across our footprint to access and enjoy the internet, and enhance their digital experience. Through our network modernisation programme, we have brought 4G+ services to our customers in Myanmar, allowing individuals and businesses to take advantage of the host of new opportunities that faster internet can bring.”

Vikram Sinha, CEO of Ooredoo Myanmar (pictured), said: “We have big plans for 2018 and are working hard for network upgrades.”

In November 2017 the operator announced plans to upgrade its 4G network and expand coverage to reach nearly 30 per cent of the population by the end of the year. The upgrade used a combination of carrier aggregation, 4×4 MIMO, 256 QAM and Licence Assisted Access (LAA) technology to boost theoretical peak download speeds to 500Mb/s at selected locations.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

PLDT allocates $3.5B to future capex

China breaks 1B 4G subscriber mark

Bangladesh operators rally to LTE licence call
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association