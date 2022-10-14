 Ooredoo Myanmar promotes sales chief to CEO - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Ooredoo Myanmar promotes sales chief to CEO

14 OCT 2022

Ooredoo Myanmar named Htar Thant Zin (pictured) as acting CEO, taking over from Rajeev Sethi who will step down at the end of the month.

Zin joined Ooredoo Myanmar in 2014 as senior manager for business intelligence and marketing planning, before later being promoted to a director role, leading multiple projects across branding and 4G networks.

For the past five years, Zin served as chief of sales and distribution. She takes up the new role on 1 November.

Sethi is moving to Bangladesh-based Robi Axiata as CEO.

Ooredoo Group last month closed a deal to sell its Myanmar unit to Singapore-headquartered Nine Communications for an estimated $576 million.

GSMA Intelligence estimates placed Ooredoo as the third-largest operator in Myanmar by connections at end-September, on 7.5 million.

Rival MPT ended the month with 29.8 million connections and ATOM 17.5 million.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

