HomeAsiaNews

Ooredoo Myanmar names interim CEO

23 AUG 2017

Ooredoo Myanmar appointed its COO Vikram Sinha (pictured) as acting CEO after former chief Rene Meza resigned.

Sinha, who became COO of the Myanmar operation in May, joined Ooredoo Group in 2014 as CEO at Ooredoo Maldives. Previously, he was with Bharti Airtel for nine years. He is a member of Ooredoo Myanmar’s executive committee.

Ooredoo said in a statement Meza will return to his native Paraguay, after helping to build the business for the last two years.

Meza took over from Ross Cormack as CEO of Ooredoo Myanmar in August 2015. Cormack spearheaded the company’s bid to win a mobile licence in 2013, when the country opened up the mobile sector to foreign investment.

Three years after launching mobile services in August 2014, Ooredoo Myanmar’s customer base stands at 9.6 million, giving it an 18 per cent market share behind state-owned MPT and Telenor, according to GSMA Intelligence.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

