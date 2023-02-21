 Ooredoo Myanmar loss narrows - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Ooredoo Myanmar loss narrows

21 FEB 2023

Ooredoo Myanmar recorded a lower pre-tax loss in 2022 as its parent company prepared to exit the market by pulling back on its network investment and other expenses.

Telecoms service revenue fell 2.5 per cent to QAR1 billion ($274.7 million) due to a shutdown of internet services in some regions and a 15 per cent tax increase on data services.

Equipment sales plummeted to QAR304,000 from QAR2.7 million in 2021.

The company stated total revenue increased 15 per cent in local currency terms.

Its segment loss before tax fell to QAR360 million from QAR3.5 billion.

Capex dropped to QAR67.2 million from QAR141.5 million. Depreciate and amortisation costs declined 50 per cent to QAR314.4 million, and financial costs fell 80 per cent to QAR39.9 million.

In September 2022, Ooredoo Group forged a deal to sell the unit to Singapore-headquartered Nine Communications for an estimated $576 million.

At the time the company noted the sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Globe Telecom targets cost cuts

Foxconn claims worst is over at China iPhone plant

Globe Telecom profit grows
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association