Ooredoo Myanmar gears up for digital age with rebrand

Ooredoo, the third largest mobile operator in Myanmar, announced a new brand identity designed to prepare it for “growth in the new digital era”.

Charity Safford, Ooredoo Myanmar’s CMO, said the new branding initiative includes the motto “Evolve before you dissolve”.

“Ooredoo Myanmar is always looking at innovative ways to offer the best service to our customers. We need to accept the change, and we have to change if we want to grow,” she said.

Ooredoo had 9.3 million mobile customers at end-March giving it a 19 per cent market share behind state-owned MPT and Telenor Myanmar, according to GSMA Intelligence. Ooredoo is Myanmar’s largest 4G player with more than 5 million LTE subscribers, accounting for 54 per cent of its user base.

The operator announced in early June its network technicians were upgrading its sites to boost speeds after acquiring new spectrum. In addition, it said it is fast-tracking plans to deploy service to more cities.

Myanmar’s three established operators will face a fourth player after the government in January awarded a mobile licence to a venture between Vietnam’s Viettel and a consortium of local companies operating under the name Myanmar National Tele & Communications (MNTC), which will operate under the Mytel name. The new company will launch service in 2018.