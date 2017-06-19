English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

Ooredoo Myanmar gears up for digital age with rebrand

19 JUN 2017

Ooredoo, the third largest mobile operator in Myanmar, announced a new brand identity designed to prepare it for “growth in the new digital era”.

Charity Safford, Ooredoo Myanmar’s CMO, said the new branding initiative includes the motto “Evolve before you dissolve”.

“Ooredoo Myanmar is always looking at innovative ways to offer the best service to our customers. We need to accept the change, and we have to change if we want to grow,” she said.

Ooredoo had 9.3 million mobile customers at end-March giving it a 19 per cent market share behind state-owned MPT and Telenor Myanmar, according to GSMA Intelligence. Ooredoo is Myanmar’s largest 4G player with more than 5 million LTE subscribers, accounting for 54 per cent of its user base.

The operator announced in early June its network technicians were upgrading its sites to boost speeds after acquiring new spectrum. In addition, it said it is fast-tracking plans to deploy service to more cities.

Myanmar’s three established operators will face a fourth player after the government in January awarded a mobile licence to a venture between Vietnam’s Viettel and a consortium of local companies operating under the name Myanmar National Tele & Communications (MNTC), which will operate under the Mytel name. The new company will launch service in 2018.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Asia Briefs: Ooredoo Myanmar’s 4G subs hit 500K, Nokia wins 30% of China Mobile’s 100G project & more
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Interview: Peter-Service

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association