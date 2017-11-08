English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Ooredoo Myanmar cranks up 4G network on path to 5G

08 NOV 2017

Ooredoo Myanmar, the third largest mobile operator in the country, is upgrading its 4G network and expanding coverage to 200 cities and towns to reach nearly 30 per cent of the population by the end of the year.

The operator said the upgrade is using a combination of carrier aggregation, 4×4 MIMO, 256 QAM and License Assisted Access (LAA) technology to boost theoretical peak download speeds to 500Mb/s at selected locations by early 2018.

Vikram Sinha, CEO of Ooredoo Myanmar (pictured), claimed the peak speed of its 4G Pro network will be three times faster than the mobile internet speeds offered by existing 4G networks in the country.

“Our investments in the network bring us closer to making the highest theoretical speeds a daily reality to our customers and put us on an evolutionary path to 5G,” he said.

Ooredoo added more than 2 million LTE subscribers since Q3 2016 to take the total to 4.6 million at end-September, representing 60 per cent of its 7.7 million mobile subscribers, according to GSMA Intelligence.

However the company has seen its market share drop 3 percentage points over the past year to 15.4 per cent as it lost more than 1 million total mobile subscribers between Q3 2016 and Q3 2017.

State-owned MPT has a 46 per cent market share (up from 44 per cent a year ago), while Telenor Myanmar has a 38 per cent share (up 1 percentage point from Q3 2016).

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telenor Myanmar takes 4G coverage to 29 cities

Indonesia operators ramp 4G sites as connections soar

Pakistan 3G, 4G penetration accelerates
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association