 Ooredoo, CK Hutchison combine Indonesian units - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Ooredoo, CK Hutchison combine Indonesian units

17 SEP 2021

Ooredoo Group and CK Hutchison closed a long-discussed deal to merge their Indonesian units with a transaction value of about $6 billion, creating the second-largest operator in the country with nearly 104 million subscribers.

The tie-up between Indosat Ooredoo and Hutchison 3 Indonesia (H3I) will be named PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and remain listed on the Indonesian Stock Exchange. The companies stated they expect annual revenue of about $3 billion and are targeting cost reductions of $300 million to $400 million a year over three-to-five years.

Ooredoo Group, CK Hutchison and Indosat Ooredoo shareholders, and regulatory bodies must approve the deal. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The two companies reportedly began discussing combining the units in December 2020.

They stated the combined business will “be well positioned to accelerate Indonesia’s economic growth and transformation into a digital society”.

GSMA Intelligence data showed Indosat Ooredoo had 59.5 million subscribers at end-June, H3I 44.1 million, XL Axiata 55.4 million and Telkomsel 169 million.

New leadership
Ooredoo Group MD Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo explained with a deal in place, “we can now turn our attention to closing the transaction and then working closely with CK Hutchison to leverage the combined expertise of our respective global telecoms groups to build a world-class digital telco”.

Vikram Sinha, director and COO of Indosat Ooredoo is in line to be CEO of the merged business and Nicky Lee, finance head for Asian telecoms at CK Hutchison will become CFO.

Indosat Oordeoo president director and CEO Ahmad Al-Neama and H3I CEO Cliff Woo will join the board.

Each of the parent companies will take a 50 per cent share in Ooredoo Asia, a wholly-owned holding company which will be renamed Ooredoo Hutchison Asia and retain a 65.6 per cent ownership in the merged company.

CK Hutchison will exchange its 21.8 per cent stake in Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison for a 33.3 per cent stake in Ooredoo Asia and will acquire an additional 16.7 per cent share from Ooredoo Group for $387 million.

The Indonesian government will own a 9.6 per cent take in the merged company, maintaining the same share as it has in Indosat Ooredoo.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Indosat taps Cisco for transport network upgrade

Subscriber, ARPU gains drive Indosat profit

Indosat falls to loss
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association