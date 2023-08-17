 One NZ registers early success with malware shield - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

One NZ registers early success with malware shield

17 AUG 2023
A skull and crossbones in green shown on the display of a mobile phone placed on a laptop keyboard to denote a cyber threat

One New Zealand highlighted an increase in blocking access to malware and malicious URLs six weeks after switching on Malware Free Networks (MFN) capability from the government’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to protect its mobile and broadband network customers.

In a statement, the operator noted since it launched the security service with support from integration partner Defend, it blocked 313,000 phishing scams and threat attempts.

One New Zealand CEO Jason Paris said the vast majority of threats disrupted relate to phishing and scams, with the remainder consisting of various other forms of malware.

Paris added it will continue to work on “systems and processes to identify and disconnect scammers, and to block malware”.

The operator claimed to be the first mobile player in the country to use the security service developed by the Government Communications Security Bureau’s (GCSB) NCSC.

GCSB deputy director general and head of the NCSC Lisa Fong stated the operator’s use of the MFN service provides millions of New Zealanders with a better level of protection against known malicious cyber activity.

Defend CEO Wenzel Huettner explained the MFN system automatically removes malicious websites, giving customers additional security at no extra cost.

One NZ acquired a 60 per cent stake in Defend in 2022.

