 NZ ramps broadband monitoring programme - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

NZ ramps broadband monitoring programme

28 NOV 2022

New Zealand’s Commerce Commission widened a programme to measure broadband performance by covering companies offering fixed wireless access (FWA), including 5G, and satellite services and those with customers in rural areas without fibre connectivity.

Following a review of the Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme and a competitive tender, the commission stated it awarded performance measurement company SamKnows a three-year contract to continue its monitoring service, which it launched in 2018.

The programme’s quarterly reports provide independent information showing broadband performance across different providers, plans and technologies.

Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson explained the wider focus will give those without fibre a much clearer picture of the speed of other connectivity options.

He called on more consumers to volunteer to support the next phase, particularly those on FWA and satellite services, “to enable us to accurately measure and report on the performance of these other technologies”.

Volunteers will be given access to RealSpeed functionality, which allows them to test the performance of their home Wi-Fi, said Gilbertson. “This will help them to discern whether any issues with their broadband are due to their connection, their Wi-Fi or their device.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

