 NTT Docomo profit climbs - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

NTT Docomo profit climbs

08 FEB 2022

NTT Docomo registered mixed results for its fiscal Q3 2021 (ending 31 December 2021) profit growing but mobile revenue and ARPU declining.

In an earnings release, Docomo noted profit had steadily improved each quarter, with further increases expected in fiscal Q4 as its Smart Life business continues to grow.

Net profit rose 8.8 per cent year-on-year to JPY191.1 billion ($1.6 billion), with total operating revenue falling 2.4 per cent to JPY1.2 trillion. Mobile service revenue dropped 4.7 per cent to JPY652.9 billion and equipment sales 9.6 per cent to JPY177.9 billion.

Its Smart Life business revenue grew 3.8 per cent to JPY159.3 billion.

The operator added 7.5 million 5G subscribers in calendar year 2021 for a total of 8.9 million, with total users up 2.7 per cent to 83.8 million.

Aggregate ARPU fell 2.4 per cent to JPY4,800.

Capex for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 increased 4.5 per cent to JPY376.5 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

