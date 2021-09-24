 NTT Data, Mavenir target open 5G - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

NTT Data, Mavenir target open 5G

24 SEP 2021

NTT Data and open RAN specialist Mavenir agreed a global partnership to deploy cloud native, open architecture 5G networks with the aim of driving openness and virtualisation.

In a joint statement, the vendors explained they will combine NTT Data’s IT and telecoms services with Mavenir’s open virtualised RAN and converged packet core products to offer network services to operators and enterprises worldwide.

The companies added they will work closely together on “pioneering projects” to promote adoption of open RAN and meet operators’ needs as they transition to open and virtualised 5G networks.

In June, the companies partnered to deploy an end-to-end cloud-native standalone 5G campus network at an NTT Group innovation centre in Germany.

In February, mobile unit NTT Docomo formed a coalition of 13 international technology companies to collaborate on accelerating open RAN.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

