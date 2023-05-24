NTT cuts vRAN power consumption

NTT developed power-saving technologies claimed to reduce the energy consumption of virtualised base stations by up to 46 per cent compared with conventional sites, citing potential boosts for carbon reduction goals.

The Japanese company stated the technologies control processing of software-based sites to use the minimum computing resources needed for a specific workload.

Tools including photonics-electronics convergence technologies are designed to improve inefficient software processing, in turn cutting power consumption, particularly at low-loads.

NTT stated this is achieved without degrading performance.

It added the development is in line with its Innovative Optical and Wireless Network concept for networks and information processing infrastructure.

It aims to licence the power-saving technologies to vendors.