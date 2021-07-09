 NTT seeks 5G boost through tower sale - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

NTT seeks 5G boost through tower sale

09 JUL 2021

NTT agreed to sell 71 towers to JTower for an undisclosed sum, a deal the Japan-based operator said will support early development of 5G networks and optimise capex allocation.

The companies stated the deal follows discussions on ways to improve efficiency and reduce costs through infrastructure sharing, noting 5G network deployments will require an increase in the number of base stations compared with LTE.

Existing tenants’ contracts will be transferred from the operator’s subsidiary NTT West to the tower company in September. NTT also will provide access to additional assets including its optical fibre network.

JTower was established in 2012 and said it is focused on indoor and outdoor infrastructure sharing, along with looking to acquire more towers from mobile operators.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

UAE investor commits $500M to EdgePoint

Telstra sells chunk of tower business

NTT, Fujitsu target sustainable society
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association