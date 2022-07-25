 Now Telecom teams for 5G towers - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Now Telecom teams for 5G towers

25 JUL 2022

Now Telecom advanced its standalone 5G network plans through a deal with a subsidiary of US-based infrastructure operator SBA Communications to provide towers and shared equipment.

In a statement, Philippines-based Now Telecom explained the companies are currently negotiating a lease agreement for deploying towers and passive infrastructure across the country.

“It is an integral policy in Now Group’s roadmap to partner with trusted vendors that are part of the Clean Network,” Now Telecom president and COO Rene Rosales said, adding. “We look forward to working with SBA Towers Philippines whose expertise is providing support to operators like Now to achieve our vision.”

SBA Towers Philippines is registered with the Department of Information and Communications Technology as an independent tower company.

Now Telecom secured clearance to operate as the country’s fourth major operator in 2019.

It holds a 25-year franchise to provide telecoms services and 20MHz of spectrum in the 3.5GHz band.

The operator previously agreed to tower sharing deals with Aboitiz InfraCapital and Frontier Tower Associates Management.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

