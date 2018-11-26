Nokia, Oppo ink patent licence deal

Nokia agreed a multi-year patent licence deal with Chinese device maker Oppo.
Maria Varsellona, Nokia chief legal officer and president of Nokia Technologies, said in a statement the agreement with “one of the leaders in the smartphone industry” validates the Finland-headquartered company’s “global licensing programme”.
Nokia said the terms of the agreement are confidential.
The company signed a similar multi-year deal with Huawei in December 2017.
5G fees
In August, Nokia released a statement indicating it expects to charge smartphone vendors €3 per device to licence its standard essential patents for 5G New Radio (NR).
Device makers plan to launch 5G phones early in 2019.