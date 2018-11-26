English
Asia News

Nokia, Oppo ink patent licence deal

26 NOV 2018

Nokia agreed a multi-year patent licence deal with Chinese device maker Oppo.

Maria Varsellona, Nokia chief legal officer and president of Nokia Technologies, said in a statement the agreement with “one of the leaders in the smartphone industry” validates the Finland-headquartered company’s “global licensing programme”.

Nokia said the terms of the agreement are confidential.

The company signed a similar multi-year deal with Huawei in December 2017.

5G fees
In August, Nokia released a statement indicating it expects to charge smartphone vendors €3 per device to licence its standard essential patents for 5G New Radio (NR).

Device makers plan to launch 5G phones early in 2019.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

