Nokia, Oppo ink patent licence deal

Nokia agreed a multi-year patent licence deal with Chinese device maker Oppo.

Maria Varsellona, Nokia chief legal officer and president of Nokia Technologies, said in a statement the agreement with “one of the leaders in the smartphone industry” validates the Finland-headquartered company’s “global licensing programme”.

Nokia said the terms of the agreement are confidential.

The company signed a similar multi-year deal with Huawei in December 2017.

5G fees

In August, Nokia released a statement indicating it expects to charge smartphone vendors €3 per device to licence its standard essential patents for 5G New Radio (NR).

Device makers plan to launch 5G phones early in 2019.