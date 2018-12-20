 Nokia, Ooredoo establish technology lab in Yangon - Mobile World Live
News

Nokia, Ooredoo establish technology lab in Yangon

20 DEC 2018

Nokia and Ooredoo joined forces to establish a technology centre in Myanmar at the Yangon Technological University (YTU).

The centre will be equipped with end-to-end radio, anyhaul transport and a core network solution compatible with all generations of mobile technology, from 2G to 5G. This will be used by students enrolled in Myanmar’s first post-graduate diploma programme covering telecoms, which started in March.

Students will also be offered internships as technology developers by Nokia and Ooredoo.

Nokia said in a statement the centre will enhance YTU’s curriculum, which was developed together with the University of Oulu in Finland, and enable students to apply their theoretical knowledge in a test-bed environment.

Danabalan Amirthalingam, head of Nokia Myanmar, said: “The Nokia Technology Centre will serve as a catalyst to provide students with the latest and most advanced 5G technology, featuring innovations from Bell Labs.”

Myint Thein, rector of YTU, said the curriculum embeds both theoretical and industry-relevant components based on Nokia’s technology and solutions, adding “we welcome the company’s support in building and equipping the first 5G-ready technology centre in the country”.

Ooredoo Myanmar is the third-placed mobile operator in the country, with a 17 per cent share of mobile connections at end-September, data from GSMA Intelligence showed. Nearly three-quarters of its user base are on 4G plans.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

