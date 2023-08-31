 Nokia, NTT partner on private networks in Thailand - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia, NTT partner on private networks in Thailand

31 AUG 2023
A person observes a large industrial machine next to a conveyor belt in a clean factory with glass walls

Nokia partnered with Japanese operator NTT to deploy private wireless network services to more than 3.2 million enterprises across Thailand, an attempt to boost adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

The vendor will supply its Digital Automation Cloud technology and MX Industrial Edge platform for private 5G deployments across business parks spanning 3.2 million enterprises.

Nokia and NTT stated the partnership is “designed to create an agile environment for enterprises and industries”, while opening access to “industrial IoT, machine learning and AI”.

The vendor stated a suite of “as-a-service digital technologies” will enable Thai businesses to access use cases including digital twins, video analytics and machine vision, among others.

They will also offer integrated industrial devices and a catalogue of applications to primary verticals including manufacturing, mining and healthcare.

Sutas Kongdumrongkiat, CEO of NTT, stated the companies will provide access to advanced 5G technology and applications “enabling automation, robotics, and digital transformation solutions”.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Featured Content

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association