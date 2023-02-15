 Nokia, Docomo highlight 6G advances - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia, Docomo highlight 6G advances

15 FEB 2023

Nokia, NTT Docomo and the operator’s parent company claimed significant progress on an AI-based air interface and sub-terahertz spectrum to boost capacity, moves they stated are critical components in the evolution toward 6G.

The vendor stated it enabled 6G radios to learn by integrating AI and machine learning (ML) into the air interface during a proof-of-concept trial at a Nokia Bell Labs facility.

By pairing a AI-based learned waveform in a transmitter with a deep-learning receiver, Nokia Bell Labs, DOCOMO and NTT researchers were able to design and implement a learning air interface that transmits data efficiently under many different scenarios.

Nokia explained combining an “AI-based learned waveform in a transmitter with a deep-learning receiver” enabled researchers to produce “a learning air interface that transmits data efficiently under many different scenarios”.

“This AI/ML-based implementation significantly reduces signalling overhead, producing up to a 30 per cent improvement in throughput.”

Nokia argued new air interfaces will give 6G networks “the flexibility to adapt to the type of connection demanded by an application, device or user”.

Sub-terahertz gains
In another test, the companies achieved a 25Gb/s connection on a single 256QAM stream over a carrier frequency of 144GHz using beamforming.

“The sub-THz bands (100GHz and above) have not been designated for cellular use because of their propagation characteristics, but new techniques such as beamforming could open up those frequencies to future 6G networks,” Nokia stated.

“Accessing the sub-THz bands would inject enormous capacity into 6G networks.”

In June 2022, Docomo and NTT announced plans to trial next-generation mobile technologies with Nokia, NEC and Fujitsu, focused on sub-terahertz spectrum and AI-enabled interfaces.

Formal specifications for 6G aren’t expected until around 2026, but momentum accelerated in 2022 as major players look to introduce commercial service around 2030.

South Korea targeted deployment of the world’s first commercial 6G network in 2028, with the government earmarking nearly $200 million to develop the core standards and technologies over five years.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Docomo unit invests in gaming start-up

Docomo tightens belt as power costs bite

Docomo taps NEC unit for bill processing
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association