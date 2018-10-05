Nokia demos smart city platform in Hanoi

Nokia ran a trial of a smart city management platform in Hanoi to show off its real-time automation and analytics capabilities to Vietnam-based Viettel, a military-run mobile operator.

The vendor said its Integrated Operations Centre will allow Viettel’s customers to manage several smart and safe city applications including traffic monitoring, pollution detection and water quality monitoring.

It noted Viettel can help the government manage traffic in Hanoi using the platform’s video analytics and video management functions.

Alexander Van Overveld, head of public sector practice for Global Services at Nokia, said: “This end-to-end solution provides a real-time view of the different applications, devices and systems used in the smart city. Its integrated analytics capability opens up new revenue opportunities for service providers. Smart cities promise to provide sustainable living, and we are committed to enabling Viettel to deliver world-class use cases to customers.”

Viettel is largest mobile player in Vietnam by subscribers, with a 40 per cent market share, Q3 figures from GSMA Intelligence showed.